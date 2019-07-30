Reviewing Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE)’s and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s results

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.54 N/A -0.54 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.88 N/A 5.54 2.26

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 3.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has a consensus price target of $6, and a 316.67% upside potential. Competitively Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.14, with potential upside of 86.05%. The data provided earlier shows that Sundance Energy Australia Limited appears more favorable than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.05% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 3.89% -0.4% 5.29% -34.05% -51.36% 11.16%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited has stronger performance than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.