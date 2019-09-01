Reviewing Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s results

Both Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.42 N/A 0.64 18.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Suncor Energy Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Suncor Energy Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Suncor Energy Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.07 beta means Suncor Energy Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Suncor Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Suncor Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Suncor Energy Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 59.9%. Suncor Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Suncor Energy Inc. beats Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.