Reviewing Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Suncor Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.80% 6.20% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Suncor Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. N/A 32 10.48 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Suncor Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 87.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Suncor Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Suncor Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Suncor Energy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Suncor Energy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Suncor Energy Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Suncor Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Suncor Energy Inc.’s competitors are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc.’s peers beat Suncor Energy Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.