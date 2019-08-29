Reviewing Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)’s and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)’s results

We are comparing Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. 40 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 93 1.72 N/A 6.78 14.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sun Life Financial Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. Safety Insurance Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Life Financial Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Sun Life Financial Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Safety Insurance Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Safety Insurance Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sun Life Financial Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sun Life Financial Inc. is $49.5, with potential upside of 22.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sun Life Financial Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 84.5%. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6%

For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Sun Life Financial Inc.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.