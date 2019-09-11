Reviewing Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)’s and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)’s results

Since Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. 40 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 99 2.74 N/A 6.14 17.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cincinnati Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sun Life Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Sun Life Financial Inc. is presently more affordable than Cincinnati Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sun Life Financial Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 14.00% at a $49.5 average target price. Cincinnati Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $115 average target price and a 3.16% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sun Life Financial Inc. looks more robust than Cincinnati Financial Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sun Life Financial Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 65.5%. 0.04% are Sun Life Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Sun Life Financial Inc.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.