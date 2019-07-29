Reviewing Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)’s and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s results

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. 39 0.00 N/A 3.04 13.05 American National Insurance Company 126 0.91 N/A 14.81 7.72

In table 1 we can see Sun Life Financial Inc. and American National Insurance Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American National Insurance Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Life Financial Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than American National Insurance Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9% American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that Sun Life Financial Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, American National Insurance Company has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sun Life Financial Inc. and American National Insurance Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.08% for Sun Life Financial Inc. with consensus target price of $49.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares and 64.5% of American National Insurance Company shares. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Competitively, American National Insurance Company has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Life Financial Inc. -3.36% -1.27% 13.56% 8.23% -7.78% 19.61% American National Insurance Company 0.14% -3.5% -21.41% -9.91% -4.13% -10.15%

For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc. has 19.61% stronger performance while American National Insurance Company has -10.15% weaker performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sun Life Financial Inc.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.