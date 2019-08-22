Reviewing Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA)’s and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s results

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 2 16.59 N/A -3.69 0.00 ON Semiconductor Corporation 21 1.31 N/A 1.29 16.73

Table 1 highlights Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0.00% 202.2% 0% ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 0.5. Competitively, ON Semiconductor Corporation has 2.3 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 1 9 2.82

Competitively ON Semiconductor Corporation has a consensus price target of $24.86, with potential upside of 34.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 98.26%. Insiders held 2.2% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of ON Semiconductor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. -17.38% -22.36% -48.24% -72.03% -79.59% -73.67% ON Semiconductor Corporation -3.63% 4.67% -4.82% 7.34% -3.8% 30.28%

For the past year Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. has -73.67% weaker performance while ON Semiconductor Corporation has 30.28% stronger performance.

Summary

ON Semiconductor Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.