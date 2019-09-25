Reviewing Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)’s and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s results

This is a contrast between Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials Inc. 18 1.15 N/A 0.32 57.09 Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 226 4.01 N/A 7.96 31.14

Table 1 demonstrates Summit Materials Inc. and Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Materials Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Summit Materials Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.22 beta indicates that Summit Materials Inc. is 122.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Summit Materials Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Summit Materials Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Summit Materials Inc. and Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Summit Materials Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential downside is -8.21%. Meanwhile, Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s consensus price target is $243, while its potential downside is -9.39%. Based on the data given earlier, Summit Materials Inc. is looking more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.89% of Summit Materials Inc. shares and 0% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares. 11.7% are Summit Materials Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Materials Inc. -3.25% -2.23% 5.92% 21.88% -25.85% 48.71% Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 9.26% 8.62% 13.05% 38.77% 22.83% 44.15%

For the past year Summit Materials Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Summary

Summit Materials Inc. beats Martin Marietta Materials Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. In addition, the company manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for use in the steel industry. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.