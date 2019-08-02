Reviewing Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Real Estate Development company, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.36%
|19.99%
|12.33%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|N/A
|12
|14.56
|Industry Average
|60.44M
|1.13B
|76.51
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.00
|2.95
The peers have a potential upside of -25.20%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|-3.56%
|-2.46%
|-4.55%
|0.63%
|-19.55%
|14.18%
|Industry Average
|2.97%
|5.55%
|7.65%
|15.55%
|15.97%
|28.77%
For the past year Summit Hotel Properties Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s peers are 19.63% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.20 beta.
Dividends
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s peers beat Summit Hotel Properties Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.
