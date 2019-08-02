Reviewing Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Real Estate Development company, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties Inc. N/A 12 14.56 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.95

The peers have a potential upside of -25.20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Hotel Properties Inc. -3.56% -2.46% -4.55% 0.63% -19.55% 14.18% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Summit Hotel Properties Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s peers are 19.63% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.20 beta.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s peers beat Summit Hotel Properties Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.