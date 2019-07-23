Reviewing Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF)’s and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s results

Both Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 25 3.82 N/A 2.22 11.54 Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.40 N/A 3.26 10.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Summit Financial Group Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. Synovus Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Synovus Financial Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Summit Financial Group Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 1.3% Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 13.1% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Summit Financial Group Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Synovus Financial Corp.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Summit Financial Group Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

Synovus Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $43.25 average target price and a 20.88% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summit Financial Group Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 71.7%. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. -2.14% -2.59% 5.36% 23.3% 0.2% 32.37% Synovus Financial Corp. -4.42% -3.48% -9.8% -8.86% -35.91% 7.38%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Synovus Financial Corp.

Summary

Synovus Financial Corp. beats Summit Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.