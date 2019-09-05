Reviewing Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF)’s and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)’s results

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.46 N/A 2.22 12.01 Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.45 N/A 0.72 11.63

Demonstrates Summit Financial Group Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Severn Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Severn Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Summit Financial Group Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Severn Bancorp Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.3% of Severn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.16% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8% Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Severn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Summit Financial Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Severn Bancorp Inc.