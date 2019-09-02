Reviewing Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR)’s and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS). The two are both Personal Products companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant Inc. 1 0.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 49 0.86 N/A 2.28 17.52

Demonstrates Summer Infant Inc. and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Summer Infant Inc. and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -3.1% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 16% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

Summer Infant Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. Competitively, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

Summer Infant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Summer Infant Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Summer Infant Inc. and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the average price target of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is $71.8, which is potential 76.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Summer Infant Inc. and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.7% and 79.6% respectively. Summer Infant Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.2%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summer Infant Inc. -15.6% -17.92% -43.84% -61.88% -70.59% -60.79% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 0.33% -17.97% -37.84% -37.17% -44.89% -34.81%

For the past year Summer Infant Inc. was more bearish than Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. beats Summer Infant Inc.

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. Its products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers. The company sells its products to large and national retailers, independent retailers, and international retail customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors, as well as through its partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of aging, such as the influence of certain ingredients on gene expression. The company sells its products directly as well as through distributors, and its retail stores and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.