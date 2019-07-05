Reviewing Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG)’s and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s results

Both Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) are each other’s competitor in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.47 HDFC Bank Limited 111 0.00 N/A 2.92 39.36

Table 1 highlights Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and HDFC Bank Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HDFC Bank Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than HDFC Bank Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.4% HDFC Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HDFC Bank Limited’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.5% of HDFC Bank Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. -2.09% -0.85% -2.09% -10.77% -18.23% 8.14% HDFC Bank Limited -0.58% 0.66% 13.31% 24.81% 14.95% 10.91%

For the past year Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than HDFC Bank Limited.

Summary

HDFC Bank Limited beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets. As of March 31, 2017, it had 440 branch offices in japan; 18 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices internationally; and 54,947 ATMs. The companyÂ’s Leasing segment offers equipment, operating, leveraged, aircraft, small-ticket, and automotive leasing. Its Securities segment provides financial products, investment consultation, and administration services to individual and corporate customers, as well as debt and equity underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services for corporate customers. The companyÂ’s Consumer Finance segment offers credit cards, and related settlement and financing services; installments, such as shopping credit and automobile loans; collection outsourcing and factoring services; and unsecured loans and loan guarantees to individuals. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. also provides system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and system engineering and information services, as well as engages in venture capital business. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.