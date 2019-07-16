Reviewing Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG)’s and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S). The two are both Foreign Regional Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.47 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 39.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.4% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares and 27.1% of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. -2.09% -0.85% -2.09% -10.77% -18.23% 8.14% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -2.39% -7.73% 15.13% 19.02% 11.49% 25.97%

For the past year Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico

Summary

Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets. As of March 31, 2017, it had 440 branch offices in japan; 18 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices internationally; and 54,947 ATMs. The companyÂ’s Leasing segment offers equipment, operating, leveraged, aircraft, small-ticket, and automotive leasing. Its Securities segment provides financial products, investment consultation, and administration services to individual and corporate customers, as well as debt and equity underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services for corporate customers. The companyÂ’s Consumer Finance segment offers credit cards, and related settlement and financing services; installments, such as shopping credit and automobile loans; collection outsourcing and factoring services; and unsecured loans and loan guarantees to individuals. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. also provides system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and system engineering and information services, as well as engages in venture capital business. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.