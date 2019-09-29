Reviewing Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG)’s and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s results

Since Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) are part of the Foreign Regional Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 7 0.00 6.27B 0.96 7.28 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 5 0.00 6.63B 0.80 6.40

Table 1 highlights Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 93,721,973,094.17% 6.9% 0.4% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 133,939,393,939.39% 10.4% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta means Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. -2.38% -0.85% -4.13% -6.33% -17.34% 6.91% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4%

For the past year Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets. As of March 31, 2017, it had 440 branch offices in japan; 18 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices internationally; and 54,947 ATMs. The companyÂ’s Leasing segment offers equipment, operating, leveraged, aircraft, small-ticket, and automotive leasing. Its Securities segment provides financial products, investment consultation, and administration services to individual and corporate customers, as well as debt and equity underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services for corporate customers. The companyÂ’s Consumer Finance segment offers credit cards, and related settlement and financing services; installments, such as shopping credit and automobile loans; collection outsourcing and factoring services; and unsecured loans and loan guarantees to individuals. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. also provides system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and system engineering and information services, as well as engages in venture capital business. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.