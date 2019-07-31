Reviewing Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH)’s and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK)’s results

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) have been rivals in the Gas Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 23 1.13 N/A 1.30 17.87 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 92 2.19 N/A 3.45 27.09

Demonstrates Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Suburban Propane Partners L.P. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0.00% 15.2% 3.8% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation on the other hand, has 0.27 beta which makes it 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s potential upside is 0.86% and its consensus price target is $95.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Suburban Propane Partners L.P. and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 66.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 2.15% 0.69% 5.76% 2.6% 1% 20.91% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0.26% 0.76% 5.92% 13% 20.88% 14.86%

For the past year Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Summary

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation beats Suburban Propane Partners L.P. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The companyÂ’s Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 24, 2016, it served approximately 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 675 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.