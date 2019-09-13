Reviewing Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has 78.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has 2.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.10% 15.30% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. N/A 51 20.10 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.12 2.55

The potential upside of the peers is 47.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2.04% 2.78% 2.21% 5.92% 5.81% 6.16% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. are 4.1 and 3.4. Competitively, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s competitors have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.39 shows that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.