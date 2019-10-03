Reviewing Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR)’s and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s results

We are contrasting Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 42 0.00 15.58M 2.81 20.10 Ducommun Incorporated 42 0.74 9.38M 1.19 35.51

Table 1 demonstrates Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Ducommun Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ducommun Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ducommun Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 37,174,898.59% 19.1% 15.3% Ducommun Incorporated 22,070,588.24% 5.4% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.39 beta indicates that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ducommun Incorporated’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ducommun Incorporated are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ducommun Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and Ducommun Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Ducommun Incorporated’s average target price is $47.5, while its potential upside is 18.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares and 84.6% of Ducommun Incorporated shares. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Ducommun Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2.04% 2.78% 2.21% 5.92% 5.81% 6.16% Ducommun Incorporated -2.23% -7.81% 5.48% 7.12% 29.06% 16.05%

For the past year Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ducommun Incorporated.

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Ducommun Incorporated.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.