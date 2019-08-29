Reviewing Stryker Corporation (SYK)’s and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 197 5.84 N/A 5.17 40.60 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 58 26.27 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stryker Corporation and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stryker Corporation and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4%

Liquidity

Stryker Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. which has a 24.1 Current Ratio and a 23.7 Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stryker Corporation and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$222.75 is Stryker Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Stryker Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Stryker Corporation shares. Competitively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07%

For the past year Stryker Corporation has weaker performance than Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Stryker Corporation beats Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.