Reviewing Stryker Corporation (SYK)’s and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 194 5.74 N/A 5.17 40.60 CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.12 N/A -35.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stryker Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Risk and Volatility

Stryker Corporation has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. CHF Solutions Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stryker Corporation. Its rival CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.1 respectively. CHF Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Stryker Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.29% for Stryker Corporation with average price target of $222.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stryker Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 13.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CHF Solutions Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Stryker Corporation has 33.83% stronger performance while CHF Solutions Inc. has -58.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.