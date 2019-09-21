Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.08 N/A 0.85 3.04 Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has stronger performance than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.