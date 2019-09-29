Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 0.00 28.27M 0.85 3.04 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.39 115.55M -0.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 1,080,079,468.17% 79.3% 27.2% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 1,063,017,479.30% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.81 beta indicates that Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.92 beta which makes it 192.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is $8, with potential upside of 229.22%. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 19.70% and its consensus target price is $11. Based on the results shown earlier, Strongbridge Biopharma plc is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 58.7%. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.