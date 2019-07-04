Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.46 N/A 0.85 3.62 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.7 Current Ratio and a 20.7 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 94.5% respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.