Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.48 N/A 0.85 3.62 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 139.50 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.42 beta indicates that Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, which is potential 245.33% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 87.9% respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc was less bearish than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.