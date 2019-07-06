Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.31 N/A 0.85 3.62 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.