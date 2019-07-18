Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.14 N/A 0.85 3.62 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 80.28 N/A -3.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has stronger performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.