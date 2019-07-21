Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.11 N/A 0.85 3.62 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 40.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc was more bearish than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.