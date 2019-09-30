Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 0.00 28.27M 0.85 3.04 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and iBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 1,080,079,468.17% 79.3% 27.2% iBio Inc. 1,373,508,718.26% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and iBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 229.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 8.1% respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats iBio Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.