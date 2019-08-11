Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

This is a contrast between Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.79 N/A 0.85 3.04 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Genfit SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 242.01% and its average target price is $56.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Genfit SA.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.