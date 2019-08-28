Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.12 N/A 0.85 3.04 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.81 shows that Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.