Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.87 N/A 0.85 3.04 Codexis Inc. 19 16.01 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Codexis Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Codexis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 42.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.