Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.13 N/A 0.85 3.04 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.