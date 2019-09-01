Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.16 N/A 0.85 3.04 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and BioTime Inc. BioTime Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Strongbridge Biopharma plc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and BioTime Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. BioTime Inc. on the other hand, has 2.81 beta which makes it 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Strongbridge Biopharma plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioTime Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats BioTime Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.