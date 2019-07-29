Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)’s results

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.73 N/A 0.85 3.62 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 5.3 respectively. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 52.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 70.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.