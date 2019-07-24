Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.61 N/A 0.85 3.62 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 160.03 N/A -3.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.73 which is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Albireo Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62 average target price and a 121.27% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 75.7%. About 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.