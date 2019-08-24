Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.47 N/A 0.85 3.04 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 22.97 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.17 beta which makes it 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.