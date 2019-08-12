Reviewing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

This is a contrast between Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.79 N/A 0.85 3.04 Agenus Inc. 3 3.02 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Agenus Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Agenus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Agenus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 93.80% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 33.6% respectively. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Agenus Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.