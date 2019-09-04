Reviewing Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM)’s and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s results

We are contrasting Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.43 N/A -0.27 0.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 147 24.55 N/A 1.76 94.53

Table 1 demonstrates Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -63.1% -15.1% Veeva Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 16.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.1 beta means Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 90.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Veeva Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Veeva Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 0 5 9 2.64

Competitively the consensus target price of Veeva Systems Inc. is $175.71, which is potential 11.34% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.5% and 89.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Veeva Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Streamline Health Solutions Inc. -0.74% -11.18% 25% 8% 0.37% 66.67% Veeva Systems Inc. -0.1% 1.49% 19.88% 53.06% 120.73% 85.74%

For the past year Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Veeva Systems Inc.

Summary

Veeva Systems Inc. beats Streamline Health Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.