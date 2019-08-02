Reviewing Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of Stratus Properties Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Stratus Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stratus Properties Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties Inc. 0.00% -1.00% -0.30% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Stratus Properties Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Stratus Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.95

As a group, Real Estate Development companies have a potential upside of -25.20%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stratus Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stratus Properties Inc. 2.25% -6.12% 6.25% 18.57% -6.4% 17.68% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Stratus Properties Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.3 shows that Stratus Properties Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Stratus Properties Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Stratus Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Stratus Properties Inc.’s rivals beat Stratus Properties Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Commercial Leasing. It primarily operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.