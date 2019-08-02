Reviewing Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
57.2% of Stratus Properties Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Stratus Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Stratus Properties Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stratus Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.00%
|-0.30%
|Industry Average
|5.36%
|19.99%
|12.33%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Stratus Properties Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stratus Properties Inc.
|N/A
|26
|0.00
|Industry Average
|60.44M
|1.13B
|76.51
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Stratus Properties Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stratus Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.00
|2.95
As a group, Real Estate Development companies have a potential upside of -25.20%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stratus Properties Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stratus Properties Inc.
|2.25%
|-6.12%
|6.25%
|18.57%
|-6.4%
|17.68%
|Industry Average
|2.97%
|5.55%
|7.65%
|15.55%
|15.97%
|28.77%
For the past year Stratus Properties Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.3 shows that Stratus Properties Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Stratus Properties Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Stratus Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Stratus Properties Inc.’s rivals beat Stratus Properties Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Commercial Leasing. It primarily operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.