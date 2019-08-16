Reviewing Strattec Security Corporation (STRT)’s and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL)’s results

As Auto Parts companies, Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security Corporation 27 0.16 N/A -4.24 0.00 Lydall Inc. 23 0.40 N/A 1.64 14.36

In table 1 we can see Strattec Security Corporation and Lydall Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -4.2% Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Strattec Security Corporation has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lydall Inc. has beta of 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Strattec Security Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Lydall Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Lydall Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strattec Security Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Strattec Security Corporation and Lydall Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Lydall Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Lydall Inc. is $48, which is potential 148.58% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Strattec Security Corporation and Lydall Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.7% and 90.3%. 1.7% are Strattec Security Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Lydall Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strattec Security Corporation -4.46% -10% -31% -40.28% -35.37% -27.81% Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2%

For the past year Strattec Security Corporation had bearish trend while Lydall Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Lydall Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Strattec Security Corporation.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.