Reviewing Strattec Security Corporation (STRT)’s and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security Corporation 29 0.19 N/A -4.24 0.00 Garrett Motion Inc. 16 0.33 N/A 4.06 4.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Strattec Security Corporation and Garrett Motion Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Strattec Security Corporation and Garrett Motion Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.3% Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Strattec Security Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Garrett Motion Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Strattec Security Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Garrett Motion Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Strattec Security Corporation shares and 88.1% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Strattec Security Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Garrett Motion Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strattec Security Corporation -4.21% -6.53% -14.99% -16.57% -15.22% -5.07% Garrett Motion Inc. -0.11% 3.21% 21.92% 40.66% 0% 48.3%

For the past year Strattec Security Corporation had bearish trend while Garrett Motion Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Garrett Motion Inc. beats Strattec Security Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.