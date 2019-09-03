Reviewing Strategic Education Inc. (STRA)’s and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s results

As Education & Training Services companies, Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education Inc. 161 4.15 N/A -0.94 0.00 Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.21 N/A 0.73 22.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Strategic Education Inc. and Laureate Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Strategic Education Inc. and Laureate Education Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1% Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Strategic Education Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Laureate Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Strategic Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Laureate Education Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Strategic Education Inc. and Laureate Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Laureate Education Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$171 is Strategic Education Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1.05%. Competitively Laureate Education Inc. has an average price target of $22.33, with potential upside of 22.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Laureate Education Inc. looks more robust than Strategic Education Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Strategic Education Inc. and Laureate Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.58% respectively. About 3.1% of Strategic Education Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.2% of Laureate Education Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strategic Education Inc. -5.21% -1.53% 12.25% 64.09% 49.53% 56.93% Laureate Education Inc. -0.06% 3.67% 4% 4.39% 14.38% 7.55%

For the past year Strategic Education Inc. has stronger performance than Laureate Education Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Laureate Education Inc. beats Strategic Education Inc.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.