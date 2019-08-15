Reviewing Strategic Education Inc. (STRA)’s and Its Peers results

As Education & Training Services company, Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Strategic Education Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Strategic Education Inc. has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Strategic Education Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.20% -1.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Strategic Education Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education Inc. N/A 156 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Strategic Education Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

Strategic Education Inc. presently has an average price target of $172.33, suggesting a potential downside of -0.37%. The peers have a potential upside of -10.19%. With higher possible upside potential for Strategic Education Inc.’s rivals, analysts think Strategic Education Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Strategic Education Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strategic Education Inc. -5.21% -1.53% 12.25% 64.09% 49.53% 56.93% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Strategic Education Inc. has stronger performance than Strategic Education Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Strategic Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Strategic Education Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Strategic Education Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strategic Education Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Education Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strategic Education Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Strategic Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Strategic Education Inc. beats Strategic Education Inc.’s rivals on 3 of the 4 factors.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.