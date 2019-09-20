Reviewing Strategic Education Inc. (STRA)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Strategic Education Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.1% of Strategic Education Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Strategic Education Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.20% -1.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Strategic Education Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education Inc. N/A 164 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Strategic Education Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

With consensus target price of $180, Strategic Education Inc. has a potential upside of 21.22%. The competitors have a potential upside of 9.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Strategic Education Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strategic Education Inc. -5.21% -1.53% 12.25% 64.09% 49.53% 56.93% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Strategic Education Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Strategic Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Strategic Education Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Strategic Education Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strategic Education Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.61 shows that Strategic Education Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strategic Education Inc.’s competitors are 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Dividends

Strategic Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.