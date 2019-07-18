Reviewing STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)’s and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.70 N/A 5.10 0.46 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 112 5.14 N/A 2.87 40.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 95.5%. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.38%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -9.58% -18.62% -23.13% -17.48% 32.58% -9.23% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. -3.35% -0.43% 9.98% 4.88% 29.23% 18.74%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.