Reviewing STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)’s and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s results

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 2 -0.58 10.51M 5.10 0.54 Luminex Corporation 21 -7.41 36.73M 0.09 246.93

In table 1 we can see STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Luminex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Luminex Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Luminex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 512,083,414.54% -20.6% -13.4% Luminex Corporation 175,238,549.62% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Luminex Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Luminex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luminex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Luminex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Luminex Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Luminex Corporation has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 3.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares and 86.3% of Luminex Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Luminex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Luminex Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Luminex Corporation beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.