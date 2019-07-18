Reviewing STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)’s and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s results

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.70 N/A 5.10 0.46 IsoRay Inc. N/A 4.04 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and IsoRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.3% -65.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, IsoRay Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. IsoRay Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.6% of IsoRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of IsoRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. -9.58% -18.62% -23.13% -17.48% 32.58% -9.23% IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has -9.23% weaker performance while IsoRay Inc. has 45.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. beats IsoRay Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.