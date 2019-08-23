Reviewing STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)’s and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 1.95 N/A 5.10 0.54 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 525 14.24 N/A 10.01 51.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc. Intuitive Surgical Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2%

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intuitive Surgical Inc. are 5 and 4.4 respectively. Intuitive Surgical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s average target price is $603, while its potential upside is 20.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 89.5% respectively. About 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.