Reviewing STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)’s and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 1.89 N/A 5.10 0.54 Alcon Inc. 59 4.14 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Alcon Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Alcon Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alcon Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Alcon Inc.’s consensus target price is $68.33, while its potential upside is 11.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Alcon Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 47.68%. Insiders owned roughly 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Alcon Inc.

Summary

Alcon Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.