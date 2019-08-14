Reviewing STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)’s and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s results

Since STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 33 13.75 N/A 0.84 40.63 Safehold Inc. 25 13.00 N/A 0.66 50.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for STORE Capital Corporation and Safehold Inc. Safehold Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than STORE Capital Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. STORE Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Safehold Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for STORE Capital Corporation and Safehold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus target price of STORE Capital Corporation is $36, with potential upside of 0.08%. Competitively Safehold Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -12.28%. Based on the results delivered earlier, STORE Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than Safehold Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

STORE Capital Corporation and Safehold Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 34.2%. About 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 9.1% are Safehold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Safehold Inc.

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats Safehold Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.